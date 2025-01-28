From Humans to Canines: NMRTC Twentynine Palms corpsmen cross-train with Army vets

Photo By Christopher Jones | Hospitalman Jessica Sanderson, from San Tan Valley, Ariz.; Hospitalman Hailey...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Hospitalman Jessica Sanderson, from San Tan Valley, Ariz.; Hospitalman Hailey Alaguena, from San Jose, Calif.; and Hospitalman John Udanoh, from Detroit, Mich., practice veterinary techniques, including intravenous catheter placement, under the guidance of Army Capt. Andrea Lin, Officer in Charge of the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Veterinary Section; Pfc. Amelia Knosp, an Animal Care Specialist from Fremont, Neb.; and Angela Adkerson, an experienced Animal Health Assistant from Brisbane, Australia, during a cross-training session at MCAGCC, Jan. 7, 2025. The training ensures corpsmen are prepared to provide care to military working dogs (MWDs), critical members of the armed forces who perform roles such as explosive detection and patrol. Keeping MWDs mission-ready is essential to maintaining operational success and protecting service members in field and deployed settings (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms corpsmen have been participating in cross-training sessions with Army veterinarians at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), enhancing their readiness to provide medical care to military working dogs (MWDs) in field and deployed settings.



The initiative, spearheaded by Army Capt. Andrea Lin, Officer in Charge of the MCAGCC Veterinary Section, and Navy Lt. Cmdr. Neal Petersen, provides corpsmen with hands-on experience in veterinary care. Since September of 2024, corpsmen have been invited to attend bi-monthly training sessions to observe and practice key veterinary techniques, including intravenous (IV) catheter placement, endotracheal intubation, and anesthesia monitoring. These skills are critical for providing point-of-injury care and stabilizing MWDs when veterinary specialists are unavailable.



“This cross-training is invaluable for fostering collaboration and ensuring we’re prepared to care for MWDs,” said Lin, who joined the Army two years ago after working as a civilian veterinarian for over eight years. “It’s also a great opportunity for our team to develop leadership skills and confidence by teaching others.”



The Veterinary Section at MCAGCC is responsible for the medical care of the installation’s MWDs, including 24/7 emergency services and routine health maintenance. The team also ensures food safety for service members, families, and civilians by inspecting commissaries, mess halls, and other food facilities on base.



During recent training sessions, corpsmen observed and assisted with various procedures, including a spay (ovariohysterectomy) on a husky, a neuter (orchiectomy) on a shepherd mix, and suturing a laceration on a visiting MWD. These sessions also included detailed comparisons of medications and techniques used in human versus veterinary medicine.



MWDs are indispensable members of the armed forces, serving in roles ranging from explosive detection to patrol. However, they face unique health challenges, including musculoskeletal injuries, paw pad lacerations, and heat-related conditions. Cross-training ensures that corpsmen can provide immediate, effective care in the absence of veterinary staff.



“There are not enough Veterinary Corps Officers (VCOs) or Army Veterinary Care Specialists (68T) to provide all MWD care in a deployment setting. We rely on the first line medics such as Army 68W and Navy Corpsmen to know and apply Canine TCCC (Tactical Combat Casualty Care) in the field,” explained Lin. “Training like this bridges gaps and enhances inter-branch collaboration.”



“Training with the corpsmen allows for better care in the field when there may not frequently be an Army vet staff member present, so that the working dogs can get the immediate first aid that they need before they can be transferred to a better location for more extensive treatment,” added Pfc. Amelia Knosp, an Animal Care Specialist from Fremont, Nebraska. “Personally, it has also allowed me to interact with more of my peers on base and given me opportunities to teach that I may not have gotten in other settings, especially as a lower enlisted member.”



Corpsmen participating in the program have brought a wealth of enthusiasm and curiosity, impressing the Army veterinarians with their skills and confidence.



“The corpsmen are a lot of fun to work with,” expressed Angela Adkerson, an experienced civilian Animal Health Assistant from Brisbane, Australia who moved to Twentynine Palms with her family in 2014. “While they may not know the ins and outs of veterinary medicine, many of them enjoy noting the differences between human medical care and animal medical care. They enjoy the new opportunities they get to try, like using our model dog as a learning tool for things such as IV placement, intubation, and CPR.”



The training has also allowed corpsmen to draw parallels between human and veterinary medicine.



“The vets were great with medical education. They allowed me to help them with procedures and observe their work. I saw how preoperative and postoperative care are similar,” said Hospitalman Jessica Sanderson from San Tan Valley, Arizona. “My takeaway from this experience is you’ll never know what kind of patient you’ll have. Being ready with proper training will help with future triaging and understanding that there can always be something new to learn.”



“The most challenging aspect of observing the surgeries was learning about the anatomical differences between canines and humans, especially while finding landmarks for intubation and with the actual spay or neuter,” explained Hospitalman Hailey Alaguena, a corpsman from San Jose, California. “It was interesting as well to learn about how certain medications used in the clinic have reversal agents that would otherwise not work if administered to humans.”



“I observed how quickly and efficiently veterinary teams must work to minimize an animal’s time under anesthesia,” said Hospitalman John Udanoh, a corpsman from Detroit, Michigan. “Working closely with a veterinary team teaches you a lot about precision, quick decision making and the unique aspect of animal care. As a corpsman, this helps improve our adaptability and overall skills.”



The cross-training program not only enhances medical readiness but also fosters camaraderie and mutual respect among service members from different branches.



“We’re all on the same team,” said Lin. “Collaborating in this way prepares us to better support each other in a deployed setting.”



As the program continues, the participating corpsmen at NMRTC Twentynine Palms are gaining valuable skills that will enhance their ability to provide comprehensive care to animals when needed, helping ensure mission readiness across both branches of service.