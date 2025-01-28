From Humans to Canines: NMRTC Twentynine Palms corpsmen cross-train with Army vets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospitalman Jessica Sanderson, from San Tan Valley, Ariz.; Hospitalman Hailey Alaguena, from San Jose, Calif.; and Hospitalman John Udanoh, from Detroit, Mich., practice veterinary techniques, including intravenous catheter placement, under the guidance of Army Capt. Andrea Lin, Officer in Charge of the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Veterinary Section; Pfc. Amelia Knosp, an Animal Care Specialist from Fremont, Neb.; and Angela Adkerson, an experienced Animal Health Assistant from Brisbane, Australia, during a cross-training session at MCAGCC, Jan. 7, 2025. The training ensures corpsmen are prepared to provide care to military working dogs (MWDs), critical members of the armed forces who perform roles such as explosive detection and patrol. Keeping MWDs mission-ready is essential to maintaining operational success and protecting service members in field and deployed settings (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).