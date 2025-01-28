Military Sealift Command’s Ron Law Small Arms Marksmanship Training Center Building Dedication

Photo By Ryan Carter | Fort Eustis, Va. (January 23, 2025) - The plaque dedicated to Ronald “Ron” Law is...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Carter | Fort Eustis, Va. (January 23, 2025) - The plaque dedicated to Ronald “Ron” Law is unveiled during the Ron Law Small Arms Marksmanship Training Center (SAMTC) building dedication, held in the building Jan. 23, 2025. The building has been named after Ronald “Ron” Law, who dedicated 30 years of his life to Military Sealift Command as a Damage Control Officer and Small Arms Instructor. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter.) see less | View Image Page

Fort Eustis, Va. (January 23, 2025)—Military Sealift Command civilian teammates and service members attended the dedication ceremony for the Ron Law Marksmanship Training Center at MSC’s Training Center Hampton Roads on Fort Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23.



The facility will provide small arms training, qualification and re-qualification for new and current MSC Civil Service Mariners (CIVMAR).

Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, Commander, Military Sealift Command, presided over the dedication ceremony.



“Today, we dedicate the Ron Law Small Arms Marksmanship Training Center, a facility that will play a critical role in the future readiness and safety of our CIVMARs,” Sobeck stated to the audience. “These are the merchant mariners who operate U.S. Navy USNS ships, ensuring that vital supplies and support reach our fleet wherever they are needed.”



“This center will allow us to consolidate all East Coast small arms training under one roof, increasing the number of mariners who can qualify on small arms each year and preparing them to defend themselves, their ships, and their crewmates,” he added.



The new training facility’s’ namesake, Ron Law, was a 30-year MSC veteran where he served as an MSC Damage Control Officer and a Small Arms Instructor. It is estimated that Law trained over 25,000 students in small arms throughout his career. Prior to joining MSC, Law completed a 21-year U.S. Navy career where he retired as a Master Chief Engineman.



“Ron’s impact wasn’t just about numbers,” Sobeck declared. “What made him truly special was his ability to connect with his students on a personal level.”



Ron Law passed away at the age of 69 on July 13, 2023.



“He had an incredible memory and could recall students from years’ past, making each one feel seen and valued,” Sobeck continued. “Ron wasn’t just an instructor; he was a mentor, a guide, and a role model. He had the unique ability to help even the most challenging students achieve their best, teaching with humor, fairness, and patience. His talent for making complex subjects understandable and his genuine care for his students made him an unforgettable teacher.”



The new training center will carry forward the values Law instilled in every student he taught.



“This facility is more than just a building; it is a place where Ron’s values of professionalism, readiness, and excellence will continue to inspire,” Sobeck concluded. “Every student who passes through these doors will be carrying forward the lessons Ron taught, ensuring that they are prepared to meet the challenges ahead with confidence and skill.”



All newly hired CIVMARs, both licensed and unlicensed, must successfully complete MSC’s eight-week Basic Training curriculum, which includes small arms training and qualification, prior to sailing aboard MSC ships.