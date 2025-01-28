Welcome Susan Pharmin, LEAD’s new FMWR director

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 250107-A-BS696-5480 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. On Dec. 19, 2024, Letterkenny Army Depot...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 250107-A-BS696-5480 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. On Dec. 19, 2024, Letterkenny Army Depot leadership welcomed Susan Pharmin as the new Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director for the depot. Pharmin has a strong background in FMWR programs and comes to LEAD from a position as Nonappropriated Funds Support Services division chief at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – On Dec. 19, 2024, Letterkenny Army Depot leadership welcomed Susan Pharmin as the new Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director for the depot.



Pharmin has a strong background in FMWR programs and comes to LEAD from a position as Nonappropriated Funds Support Services division chief at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. As the NSS chief, she had responsibilities over six branches to include: Finance Management, Information Technology, Marketing and Advertisement, Qualified Recycle Program, Project Management, Warehouse and Services. She also served as the special events coordinator. In these roles, she oversaw services and support to the entire workforce servicing the Fort Jackson community.



“My plan is to provide quality of life FMWR programs for service members, retirees, and civilians and their respective family members to the depot,” said Pharmin. “In addition, I look forward to creating relationships with the greater Chambersburg and surrounding area communities for partnership opportunities.”



Pharmin elaborated on her five-year plan with a goal to cultivate growth in existing and new programs to include innovative business technology-driven operations in food and beverage, robust outdoor recreation activities and equipment rentals to include RV space and storage rental, interactive sports and fitness, browser-based leisure travel and adventure trips, and memorable special events.



Her plan also includes expanding current services in Child and Youth Services to include school-age services, establishing a Qualified Recycle Program committee, and looking for ways and means to increase our QRP business income.



“We are so excited to have Susan as a part of our LEAD family,” said Jesse Tressler, LEAD installation manager. “She brings a wealth of knowledge about FMWR, and she has already hit the ground running with new and refreshing ideas for our depot employees and their families.”



“Our FMWR programs will have a positive impact on LEAD employees in the areas of team building, sense of belonging, and comradery,” said Pharmin.



She went on to say that LEAD employees can get involved as volunteers for special events conducted throughout the year at the depot.



To get involved or for more information on the LEAD FMWR program, contact Susan Pharmin at 717-267-8161, by email at susan.b.pharmin.naf@army.mil or through Teams chat or call.