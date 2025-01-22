Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Susan Pharmin, LEAD’s new FMWR director

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Pam Goodhart 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    250107-A-BS696-5480
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

    On Dec. 19, 2024, Letterkenny Army Depot leadership welcomed Susan Pharmin as the new Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director for the depot.

    Pharmin has a strong background in FMWR programs and comes to LEAD from a position as Nonappropriated Funds Support Services division chief at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

    (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

