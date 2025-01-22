Welcome Susan Pharmin, LEAD’s new FMWR director

250107-A-BS696-5480
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
On Dec. 19, 2024, Letterkenny Army Depot leadership welcomed Susan Pharmin as the new Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director for the depot.
Pharmin has a strong background in FMWR programs and comes to LEAD from a position as Nonappropriated Funds Support Services division chief at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
