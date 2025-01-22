Welcome Susan Pharmin, LEAD’s new FMWR director

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250107-A-BS696-5480

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.



On Dec. 19, 2024, Letterkenny Army Depot leadership welcomed Susan Pharmin as the new Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director for the depot.



Pharmin has a strong background in FMWR programs and comes to LEAD from a position as Nonappropriated Funds Support Services division chief at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.



(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)