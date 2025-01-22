Fort Hunter Liggett supports Palisades Fire

Courtesy Photo | Fort Hunter Liggett Wildland Firefighting Engine (E-8833) and three crew members...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Hunter Liggett Wildland Firefighting Engine (E-8833) and three crew members deployed as part of a Monterey County Strike Force to support the Palisades Fire in Southern California, January 9-21, 2025. see less | View Image Page

The Fort Hunter Liggett Fire and Emergency Services supported a Mutual Aid request to support the Pacific Palisades Fire in Southern California, January 9-21, 2025. Firefighters James Krenkel, Ken Hanna and Clayton Gardner deployed as part of a Monterey County Office of Emergency Services Strike Team consisting of five Type III fire trucks. The FHL crew went with a Wildland Firefighting Engine (E-8833).



FHL routinely supports and is supported by CAL Fire, U.S. Forest Service and others through Mutual Aid requests.



“The crew was enthusiastic to support the Southern California Wildfire response when the call came for assistance,” said FHL Fire Chief Clinton Tolle. “It is beneficial in many ways when deploying firefighting crews to support a wildfire. It provides our firefighters a great opportunity to use their skills, retain and progress with qualifications, gain valuable experience, and strengthen the bonds with our partners.”



“Our Strike Team included fire crews from Salinas, Seaside, and Monterey city and regional fire,” said Fire Capt. James Krenkel, who served as the engine boss during the deployment. He says because FHL is situated in a fire prone area with thousands of acres plus the Los Padres National Forest as a neighbor, the FHL prescribed burns plan helps reduce and mitigate the wildland fire risks.



The Strike Team was assigned to structure protection which consists of observing advancing fires, cooling down areas with hoses and air support if a structure is in danger. They were able to save the house depicted in pictures. The Strike Team also helped clean up areas to prepare for residents return.



“Morale was high during the whole deployment,” Krenkel. “Southern California fires provide unique fire experience because they kind of break the mold on traditional firefighting. Fires burn more extreme at night, structures basically become fuel.”



For official information on the Palisades Fire: https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2025/1/7/palisades-fire/updates/fb42ddab-8486-4dc5-be48-c6f1144a1647

To learn how to reduce wildfire risks for your homes: https://www.ready.gov/wildfires