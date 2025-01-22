USAMRIID scientist wins esteemed presidential award

Photo By Quentin Johnson | U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases scientist Keersten Ricks,...... read more read more Photo By Quentin Johnson | U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases scientist Keersten Ricks, Ph.D., recently received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers in recognition of her extraordinary achievements in protecting the Warfighter from emerging infectious disease threats. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. – U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases scientist Keersten Ricks recently received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers in recognition of her extraordinary achievements in protecting the Warfighter from emerging infectious disease threats.

Since 1996, the U.S. government has bestowed the award upon hundreds of the finest scientists and engineers throughout 10 federal agencies who, while early in their research careers, show exceptional potential for leadership at the frontiers of scientific knowledge during the twenty-first century, according to the U.S. National Science Foundation.

Ricks says the award reiterates what she is doing right in her life: not forgetting the love of her own work and ensuring the success of the work of her colleagues.

“I am honored and thankful to my leadership for the nomination and the team who helped get me here,” says Ricks.

Ricks joined USAMRIID in 2015, quickly working her way up from a post-doctoral fellowship to deputy division chief of the Diagnostic Systems Division. Lt. Col. Brandon Pybus, the interim principal assistant for research and technology, attributes her rapid ascent to hard work, a dedication to science and a desire to research, which is why she was nominated for the award.

“I couldn’t think of a more worthy recipient,” says Pybus. “Not only is Keersten a word-class scientist, but she has a rare combination of expertise, interpersonal skills, and strategic thinking.”

Ricks’ work extends beyond laboratory science into diagnostic research, laboratory administration, biosurveillance, and training and mentorship.

One of her largest roles is modernizing the USAMRIID’s training program efforts abroad under the Global Emerging Infection Surveillance program, a branch under the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division.

“One of my favorite efforts has been standing up our overseas training programs to allow our partner and host nation labs to conduct some of the biosurveillance efforts we do here,” says Ricks.

Ricks conducts a half-dozen overseas trips annually training U.S. military and host nation civilian laboratory scientists in countries like Kenya, Thailand, Malaysia and Ghana, which yield great results like quicker access to research supplies, each lab creating better data analysis and modernized processes all to better strengthen U.S. force health protection.

“Keersten serves as a subject matter expert for reach-back for the DoD and partner nations conducting biosurveillance missions globally,” says Pybus.

Ricks’ extensive work in the development of diagnostic research and tool development embodies the award’s emphasis on enhancing the connections between fundamental research and national goals.

“She is well respected within the DOD as the expert on immunoassays for the detection of pathogens of consequence, and her technology is extensively fielded around the globe,” explains Pybus.

Ricks says that none of these accomplishments could have been achieved without the help of her team. The collaborative effort is what has always inspired Ricks to have a spirit of outreach and community service, and another characteristic used to help define a PECASE nominee.

“As a leader it almost seems to come natural for her,” says Pybus. “People follow her because they know she will lead them to success.”

According to the U.S. National Science Foundation site, the winners will receive a citation, a plaque and funding from their agency for up to five years to advance his or her research.

Ricks says, if received, the funds would help start new projects developing lateral flow, or self-use, tests making it easier for service members to rapidly test for diseases in field environments.

For those who are passionate about competing for this award, Ricks says they should collaborate, communicate, work hard and be willing to check their ego at the door.