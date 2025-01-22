Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMRIID scientist wins esteemed presidential award

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAMRIID scientist wins esteemed presidential award

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Quentin Johnson 

    United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases

    U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases scientist Keersten Ricks, Ph.D., recently received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers in recognition of her extraordinary achievements in protecting the Warfighter from emerging infectious disease threats.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 16:19
    Photo ID: 8844106
    VIRIN: 250115-D-TP645-1001
    Resolution: 5656x3771
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMRIID scientist wins esteemed presidential award, by Quentin Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMRIID scientist wins esteemed presidential award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    award
    presidential
    biodefense
    DHA
    USAMRIID
    PECASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download