Photo Story: Fort McCoy holds 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Dr. Quincy Daniels Jr. speaks to the Fort McCoy audience during the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance on Jan. 16, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Daniels made a presentation to discuss King's legacy and also discussed his personal experiences from involvement in Dr. King's movement in the 1960s and beyond. Daniels, a former Army major, is a dissertation chair in the Sanford College of Education at National University. He's a native of San Antonio and currently resides in Wisconsin. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Dr. Quincy Daniels Jr. speaks to the Fort McCoy audience during the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance on Jan. 16, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Daniels made a presentation to discuss King's legacy and also discussed his personal experiences from involvement in Dr. King's movement in the 1960s and beyond.



Daniels, a former Army major, is a dissertation chair in the Sanford College of Education at National University. He's a native of San Antonio and currently resides in Wisconsin.



The 2025 observance at Fort McCoy featured opening comments by Master Sgt. Jhoanna Adviento with the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office who organized the event. Daniels then followed with his presentation.



The 2025 theme for the observance was “Remember! Celebrate! Act! Excellence in Action!” According to the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., the theme also reflects on the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery marches.



Americans celebrated the first official Martin Luther King Day, which is the only federal holiday commemorating an African American, on Jan. 20, 1986. In 1994, Congress designated the holiday as a National Day of Service and made the third Monday in January every year the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service — a “Day On, Not a Day Off.”



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez said the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is always a good time to reflect.



“I think it’s very important that we recognize differences, that we recognize the sacrifices that all the generations and all the people have done throughout the years,” Baez said. “We need to continue to look at history and not repeat history again. Thank you to Dr. Daniels here today. We truly appreciate your presentation. It was beautiful, and I think your experience are very valuable.”



