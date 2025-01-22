Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy holds 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance [Image 40 of 47]

    Fort McCoy holds 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Dr. Quincy Daniels Jr. speaks to the Fort McCoy audience during the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance on Jan. 16, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Daniels made a presentation to discuss King's legacy and also discussed his personal experiences from involvement in Dr. King's movement in the 1960s and beyond. Daniels, a former Army major, is a dissertation chair in the Sanford College of Education at National University. He's a native of San Antonio and currently resides in Wisconsin. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025
    Photo ID: 8844003
    VIRIN: 250116-A-OK556-7422
    Resolution: 4000x1868
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy holds 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance [Image 47 of 47], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS

