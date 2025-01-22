NAVFAC Southeast Awards $72.4 Million Contract for Airfield Repairs at NAS Key West

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $72.4 million firm-fixed-price construction contract on January 17 to Head/Diaz 2022, of Columbus, Ohio, for comprehensive airfield repairs at Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West.



The project will include critical repairs to airfield runway and taxiway pavement surfaces, including milling, resurfacing, joint sealing, and full-depth repairs as needed.



“The comprehensive airfield pavement project will restore runways and taxiways used in support of the Chief of Naval Operations’ 2024 Navigation Plan—focusing on readiness for the possibility of war and enhancing the Navy’s long-term advantage by training warfighters,” said Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Buren, public works officer for Public Works Department Key West.



NAS Key West is a vital hub for military aviation, supporting 79,000 flight hours for 1,220 aircraft in fiscal year 2024. It enables both readiness and advanced training for U.S. and coalition forces. The planned repairs will significantly extend the airfield’s operational life, ensuring its capability to support mission readiness, training, and national security operations for years to come.



The scope of work includes milling and resurfacing of runways 4-22, 08-26, and 14-32, including overruns, blast pavements, and shoulders. Repairs to Taxiways A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and M will address milling, resurfacing, shoulder corrections, and pavement slope drop-offs where required.



The contract includes two unexercised options which, if awarded, would increase the total contract value to $96.9 million.



The contract was competitively procured using the Best Value Trade-Off Source Selection method, which evaluates technical factors alongside price to determine the best overall value to the government. Three offers were received, with Head/Diaz 2022 selected based on superior technical capability and competitive pricing.



Work will be performed at NAS Key West, Florida, with an expected completion date of January 2027.



NAVFAC Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate, and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

