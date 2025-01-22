U.S. Naval Community College Accepting Applications for Emergency Management Program

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) recently collaborated with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) to offer a new professional certificate and Associate of Science in Emergency Management. These programs are delivered 100% online and asynchronously with classes beginning during the Spring II Term, March 2025. Applications for this term are due Jan. 26.



Applications for upcoming Summer and Fall terms will continue to be available now and throughout the year.



Emergency management is proven to be essential to the operational readiness and mission success of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Each service branch has established comprehensive programs to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a wide range of emergencies, ensuring the safety of personnel, protection of assets, and continuity of operations.



The Emergency Management degree and certificate program with USNCC and ERAU aims to provide a foundation in the planning and execution of disaster management while focusing on leadership techniques critical to the role of maritime servicemembers. This program also aims to prepare students for positions as airport emergency managers, emergency management coordinators, disaster response specialists, directors of emergency management, and more. Success in this program could lead to employment with the American Red Cross, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or local and state emergency management divisions.



The program is recognized by the National Fire Academy’s Fire and Emergency Services Higher Education network and accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress.



As with all USNCC’s associate degree programs, the Associate of Science in Emergency Management degree is transferable to many bachelor’s programs depending on the receiving institution’s policies. This degree has a built-in transfer pathway with ERAU’s 4- year programs, including Bachelor of Science in Emergency Services, Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies or Bachelor of Science in Safety Management.



Program details can be found here: https://www.usncc.edu/s/academics/degree-program?name=Emergency-Management-ERAU



Each associate degree also includes the Naval Studies Certificate, a five-course, fifteen-credit program based on naval sciences courses taught in the U.S. Naval Academy and Naval ROTC programs. Courses include Ethics and Leadership; Modern Naval History; Naval Force Design and Concepts; Civilian/Military Relations, Organization, and American Government; and the capstone course Introduction to the Geopolitical Environment.



In addition to the Naval Studies Certificate, students will also earn the Emergency Management Leadership Certificate, which is a five-course program in the Emergency Management concentration area. This certificate, which can be taken as a standalone program or as a built-in portion of the degree program, provides an all-hazards foundation of emergency management across the national preparedness cycle (from prevention to response and recovery) and includes Defense Support of Civil Authorities. The program also provides foundations of emergency management administration and planning and related risk management and exercise processes; of the National Response Framework and the Incident Command System; and of working with partners within the whole-community approach of ensuring resilience and preparedness for response.



USNCC is currently accepting applications for all available programs for the 2025 - 2026 academic year. Active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen as well as Coast Guard Reservists can fill out an application on the USNCC website.



To apply for any available programs including the Emergency Management program visit, https://www.usncc.edu/s/enrollment



For more information on attending USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu.

