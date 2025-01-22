U.S. Naval Community College Accepting Applications for Emergency Management Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) recently collaborated with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) to offer a new professional certificate and Associate of Science in Emergency Management. USNCC is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and provides fully funded, world-class, naval-relevant education to a globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M/ Atkinsricks)