    U.S. Naval Community College Accepting Applications for Emergency Management Program

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Stacy Atkinsricks 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    The U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) recently collaborated with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) to offer a new professional certificate and Associate of Science in Emergency Management. USNCC is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and provides fully funded, world-class, naval-relevant education to a globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M/ Atkinsricks)

