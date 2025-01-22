Staff Sgt. Isabella Nelson wins V Corps Career Counselor of the Year Competition

Photo By Spc. Rayonne Bissant | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Isabella Nelson, assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Rayonne Bissant | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Isabella Nelson, assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, poses for a photo after being recognized for winning the V Corps Army Career Counselor of The Year award at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 22, 2025. The annual competition is designed to evaluate the Soldier skills and job proficiency of career counselors across V Corps and is a preliminary competition for the Army-wide Career Counselor of the Year Competition, in which Nelson will participate later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rayonne Bissant) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Isabella Nelson won the V Corps Army Career Counselor of the Year Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 16, 2025.



Army career counselors from across V Corps gathered to participate in the 2025 Career Counselor of the Year competition. Soldiers competed in an array of events, including the Army Combat Fitness Test, a Soldier knowledge and appearance board, a mystery event and a written exam.



Nelson, retention noncommissioned officer in charge for 41st FAB’s 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, said the competition strengthened her mentality as a Soldier.



“It was a well thought-out competition and very competitive; the best part was having strong competition and putting my best foot forward,” Nelson said. “The board was the part that made me the most nervous, because you’re in the room with sergeant majors and all eyes are on you. It makes you nervous, but it's good practice.”



Nelson, 32, is originally from a small town in Bavaria, Germany. She married a U.S. service member and moved to the United States in 2009. Nelson obtained her bachelor’s degree in business administration and worked in the civilian sector for 10 years in retail and sales.



After spending time working as a civilian, Nelson decided to join the Army in 2017 as an eye specialist. She then spent time working in a retention office at Fort Cavazos, Texas. Her time there convinced her to reclass to be a career counselor, and she completed advanced individual training in 2022 at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



Nelson then returned to Germany, assigned to her first duty station as a career counselor at 41st FAB’s 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment in Grafenwoehr.



“Eye specialist is a great military occupational specialty, but I personally did not feel fulfilled with it,” Nelson said. “I knew I could give more and do more, and that's why I decided to reclass.”



Nelson said she has continued to stay in the Army because of the numerous advantages it provides.



“I feel like the Army is the best job that I’ve had with the most opportunities.”



Feeling fulfilled in her new job, Nelson takes a nuanced approach when helping Soldiers. She shares her perspective from her time working both as a civilian and as a Soldier.



Nelson said that what she likes most about her job is working with Soldiers.



“I feel like I have a direct impact on their future,” Nelson said. “So many people come into the Army and they haven’t had any prior job experience, so just to give perspective and have a real impact on what their future looks like-- it's impactful to guide the Soldiers and make a difference for their lives.”



Nelson has demonstrated her ability to strike a balance between fulfilling her duty to Soldiers versus meeting the needs of the Army.



“Our main responsibility is to be there for the Soldiers; to meet their desires of what they want to do in their career, while aligning those desires with the needs of the Army.” Nelson said.



Career counselors have a strong connection with the Army Values, and Nelson said her job has taught her the importance of implementing them in everyday life.



“I've learned that it is important to have good professional relationships no matter the rank, to treat everyone with respect and mean the best for everybody,” said Nelson. “It is impactful to be able to guide the Soldiers and help make a difference in their life, and it's my job to get Soldiers what they want and need so they are happier in their lives, and also once their military life is completed.”



By fostering these relationships, career counselors are able to educate Soldiers on the many opportunities the Army provides.



“The important thing is being available to Soldiers and being able to share information on the Army’s opportunities, whether that's reclassing, becoming an officer, or using tuition assistance,” Nelson said. “There are a lot of resources out there that people don't know about, and I think it's very important that as much information as possible is being shared.”