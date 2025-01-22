Staff Sgt. Isabella Nelson wins V Corps Career Counselor of the Year Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Isabella Nelson, assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, poses for a photo after being recognized for winning the V Corps Army Career Counselor of The Year award at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 22, 2025. The annual competition is designed to evaluate the Soldier skills and job proficiency of career counselors across V Corps and is a preliminary competition for the Army-wide Career Counselor of the Year Competition, in which Nelson will participate later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)