LRC Stuttgart employee helps kick off 250th Army birthday year with major achievement

STUTTGART, Germany – Self-development, setting goals and achieving personal and professional milestones is highly encouraged in the Army, and at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade celebration is always in order when valued team members work hard and achieve their goals.



Femi Sopein achieved one of his goals Jan. 6 when he walked the stage at Queen Mary University of London in London, England, and received his master’s degree in international relations.



The general supply specialist at the 405th AFSB’s Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart worked extremely hard pursuing his higher-education goals while simultaneously working full time as a local national employee with the Army. As the Army celebrates its 250th birthday this year, Sopein said achieving this milestone is a great way to kick off the Army’s special birthday year.



Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, the 43-year-old LRC Stuttgart employee who has lived in Germany for the past 17 years was working at a major German luxury automobile manufacturing company before completing his bachelor’s degree and applying to work for the U.S. Army. He said although he does speak German, his English is much better and one of the deciding factors to consider a career with the Army was the language.



He started out at LRC Stuttgart at the transportation motor pool as a dispatcher. After six months he was offered a job at the housing office with U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, but it wasn’t long, about a year, and Sopein found himself back at LRC Stuttgart – this time working in plans and operations responsible for ordering supplies and equipment for the entire organization.



According to Sopein, there are currently only two government purchase card holders at LRC Stuttgart, and he is one of them. His single purchase card limit is $25,000, bumped up from $10,000 awhile back, but he says on average he’ll spend $3,000-$5,000 a month on office supplies, equipment and life-cycle replacement items – mostly things like printer paper, ink cartridges, and other items LRC Stuttgart employees use every day.



Sopein, who is married 16 years and has three children, said he also handles all the contracts for LRC Stuttgart, and he does some administrative work in the plans and operations directorate when his supervisor requests assistance or his teammates need help.



“I work with a wonderful team and have an amazing supervisor,” said Sopein. “I’m not exaggerating. Everyone is always so supportive, and collectively everyone works so well together. It’s a wonderful place to work. I’m really comfortable here.”



Sopein is proud to work for the Army, he said. As the Army celebrates its 250th birthday this year, he said he’s fortunate to work for such a storied and prominent organization. He’s proud to serve with an organization that cares about its people and provides them with opportunities to set goals, grow and succeed.



“I love it here so much. I love the environment. I love the people I work with. I love our director. I love working for the U.S. Army,” Sopein said. “Happy birthday, U.S. Army!”



LRC Stuttgart is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Stuttgart directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Stuttgart.



LRC Stuttgart reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.