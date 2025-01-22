Assignment Incentive Pay list for South Korea, Feb. 2025

More MOSs have been added to Eighth Army's Assignment Incentive Pay program. AIP is extra money for Soldiers in an understrength or critical MOS. Interested Soldiers should check the accompanying graphic to see if they are in the eligible rank range and if their MOS is on the current AIP list. Soldiers can earn $5,000 for a critical shortage MOS and $3,600 for other understrength jobs. Soldiers need to visit their battalion S-1 for more info and to sign up.
