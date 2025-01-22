Assignment Incentive Pay list for South Korea, Feb. 2025

Photo By Kenji Thuloweit | List of eligible MOSs for Assignment Incentive Pay. Soldiers within the rank...... read more read more

Photo By Kenji Thuloweit | List of eligible MOSs for Assignment Incentive Pay. Soldiers within the rank requirements, in a critical or understrength MOS, can extend their tours in South Korea and earn extra pay. This is the list as of February 2025. Eligible Soldiers need to contact their battalion S-1 for more info and to sign up. see less | View Image Page