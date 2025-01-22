Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assignment Incentive Pay list for South Korea, Feb. 2025

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2025

    Courtesy Story

    8th Army

    More MOSs have been added to Eighth Army's Assignment Incentive Pay program. AIP is extra money for Soldiers in an understrength or critical MOS. Interested Soldiers should check the accompanying graphic to see if they are in the eligible rank range and if their MOS is on the current AIP list. Soldiers can earn $5,000 for a critical shortage MOS and $3,600 for other understrength jobs. Soldiers need to visit their battalion S-1 for more info and to sign up.

