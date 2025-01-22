Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assignment Incentive Pay list for South Korea, Feb. 2025

    Assignment Incentive Pay list for South Korea, Feb. 2025

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Kenji Thuloweit  

    8th Army

    List of eligible MOSs for Assignment Incentive Pay. Soldiers within the rank requirements, in a critical or understrength MOS, can extend their tours in South Korea and earn extra pay. This is the list as of February 2025. Eligible Soldiers need to contact their battalion S-1 for more info and to sign up.

    Assignment Incentive Pay list for South Korea, Feb. 2025

