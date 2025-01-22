AFGSC announces MCCS Virtual Town Hall to discuss latest Epidemiology Review results

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman | A graphic created in Adobe Illustrator released online January 22, 2025, announcing...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman | A graphic created in Adobe Illustrator released online January 22, 2025, announcing Air Force Global Strike Command’s virtual town hall livestream regarding the ongoing Missile Community Cancer Study that will be fully open to the public for the third time to allow broader access to released information as well as let the public voice their own questions and concerns to Department of the Air Force senior leaders. The VTH is scheduled to be held on Zoom January 30, 2025, at 1:00 pm. CST, by AFGSC commander, Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, accompanied by DAF medical professionals and senior leaders. The recording of the event will be released afterwards on AFGSC’s YouTube and DVIDS pages. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Global Strike Command will hold a public virtual Town Hall Jan. 30 to discuss the latest results from the Missile Community Cancer Study.



The town hall will take place on Zoom at 1 p.m. Central Time, during which medical professionals from the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine will present the findings of Phase 1C of the ongoing Epidemiological Review. Anyone interested in the study is welcome to participate and ask questions.



The MCCS Epidemiological Review is the portion of the MCCS that examines Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, state and national health databases in an attempt to assess the incidence of common cancers within the missile community, and to determine if missileers are at a higher risk of developing certain cancers. Environmental sampling, the other part of the MCCS, recently concluded its third round of tests at Launch Control Centers and Launch Facilities across AFGSC and at missile training bases.



Each phase of the Epidemiology Review incorporates different medical databases. Phases 1A and 1B examined DoD and VA electronic medical records and cancer registries. Phase 1C, which included the National Death Index, is the first phase to include non-DoD or VA records, and allows comparisons between the missile community, the larger military community, and the American public.



The room will open at 12:30 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 1 p.m.



To join, click on the following link: https://zoom.us/j/94608628299?pwd=PCd7FQm0JRjsl4o5wyNCd7aMNvbY7l.1 or use the following Room ID: 946 0862 8299 and Passcode: 780684



Information on how to attend the virtual Town Hall will be posted on the Missile Community Cancer Study website: https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/Resources/Missile-Community-Cancer-Study/



-



External Link Disclaimer: The appearance of hyperlinks on the AF.mil website and any official United States Air Force social media pages does not constitute endorsement by the Defense Media Activity – Fort Meade, MD, the United States Air Force, or the Department of Defense, of the external Web site, or the information, products or services contained therein. For other than authorized activities such as military exchanges and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) sites, the United States Air Force does not exercise any editorial control over the information you may find at these locations or the privacy and user policies of these locations. Such links are provided consistent with the stated purpose of the Web site. References to non-federal entities do not constitute or imply Department of Defense or Air Force endorsement of any company or organization. https://www.afgsc.af.mil/ is operated in alignment with Air Force Instruction 35-101 “Public Affairs Operations”, section 5.4.6, which states, “All official Department of the Air Force public websites will use the top-level internet domain “af.mil,” which is the approved government domain for the U.S. Department of the Air Force. (T-0). Approved exceptions to this policy include, but are not limited to, www.airforce.com, www.afreserve.com, www.afrotc.com, and www.goang.com. Appropriate academic organizations can use the “.edu” domain.”