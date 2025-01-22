Assistant district counsel recognized for regulatory law achievements

Photo By Leon Roberts | Assistant District Counsel Kathryn Morris reviews regulatory information Jan. 21,...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Assistant District Counsel Kathryn Morris reviews regulatory information Jan. 21, 2025, in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Legal Office in Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville District named Morris as its November 2024 Employee of the Month for her achievements while supporting several regulatory law cases. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 23, 2025) – The primary regulatory attorney for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is the employee of the month for November 2024 for her achievements in support of several noteworthy regulatory law cases.



Lt. Col. Robert Green, Nashville District commander, lauded Kathryn Morris, assistant district counsel, for her work during litigation involving a permit challenge on the Cumberland Pipeline, a critical project for Tennessee Valley Authority’s Cumberland Gas Plant, and litigation over emergency rail repairs being conducted by CSX Railroad on the Nolichucky River in Tennessee and North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene.



“Her dedication and professionalism helped put the Corps of Engineers in the best possible position to defend both cases,” Green said. “Kathryn responded to numerous requests from the Department of Justice for clarification and additional information on short notice to support and ensure timely filings that reflected the agency’s positions.”



Green said Morris did a great job supporting the Department of Justice’s oral argument before the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals on the gas pipeline permit litigation. In addition, she helped draft and coordinate Public Affairs guidance on both cases, he added.



“Both litigations involved situations that were novel to the district, and so we did not necessarily have the benefit of experience to guide us,” Morris said. “While the district’s actions in each case were reasonable and complied with relevant laws and regulations, the experience of litigation did help us identify ways to improve and strengthen our position in future agency actions.”



Morris advises the Nashville District’s Regulatory Division and assists clients on permit decisions, compensatory mitigation projects, and legal challenges to final agency actions. She also supports colleagues in contract and employment litigation, sponsors law students in an externship program, and provides ethics advice and training.



Her career in government service began at age 20 when she served as a public affairs specialist at a Veterans Administration hospital, working part time while she completed a college degree. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Shepherd University, she worked several years in the FBI as a paraprofessional. She admired the knowledge, kindness, and integrity of the attorney that managed her office, inspiring her to return to school to study law.



After graduating from New York University Law School, Morris joined the Corps of Engineers Middle East District in 2019 through the Chief Counsel Honors Program for recent law graduates. She primarily worked on contract litigation for military construction projects and foreign military sales projects in Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia. She joined the Nashville District in 2022 to practice regulatory law.



Morris said she is fascinated with the Nashville District’s diverse civil works mission, which inspires her to broaden her knowledge to better support and represent clients.



“Most importantly, clients are proud of the work that they do and are always generous with their time to show and teach me about our programs,” Morris said.



Born in Memphis, Morris grew up in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. Her Tennessee roots drew her back to work for the Nashville District. In her position, she said the team is supportive and her boss, District Counsel Jim Roth, is keenly involved with mentoring her.



Roth said Morris did a great job supporting litigation with the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals and it’s great to recognize her efforts that required numerous hours of overtime.



“Kathryn does superb work and is very deserving of being recognized by the Nashville District,” Roth said. “While the entire legal team is outstanding, it’s great to see her impactful efforts showcased by leadership!”



As for her selection as employee of the month, Morris said she is surprised and appreciative of everyone that has reached out to congratulate her, including those that may have only worked with her briefly on one assignment.



“It was a great reminder of how many positive interactions I’ve had in this job,” she said.



