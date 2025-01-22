Presidential inauguration traditions continue at Joint Base Andrews

Courtesy Photo | On President Ronald W. Reagan’s Inauguration Day 20 January 1981, an Air Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On President Ronald W. Reagan’s Inauguration Day 20 January 1981, an Air Force security policeman stands guard on the side of one of the presidential helicopters (VH-3A) at Andrews Air Force Base. (Records of the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Combined Military Service Digital Photographic Files, NARA) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — With a history dating back to World War II, Joint Base Andrews has played a pivotal role in U.S. presidential inaugurations, from arrivals of president-elects to serving as a key logistical hub for military support and ceremonial preparations.



In 2021, nearly 25,000 National Guard Airmen and Soldiers provided security, communications and logistical support for President Joe Biden’s inauguration, and many of them were flown into Andrews.



On Jan. 19, 2017, President-elect Donald Trump landed at Andrews aboard a U.S. Air Force C-32 assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing to attend his inauguration the following day.



The U.S. Air Force Band and Joint Ceremonial Honor Guard practiced often at Andrews in preparation for presidential inaugurations before both units moved to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, D.C., in June 2020.



Many past presidents have flown out of the base after inauguration ceremonies, punctuating their term as commander in chief and their link to “America’s Airfield.” This list of former presidents includes Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter.



The tradition of support continued this year as service members across the Total Force participated in the inauguration of President Donald Trump and sendoff ceremony for former President Joe Biden, Jan. 20, 2025. After attending President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Biden and his wife, Jill, flew from the Capitol aboard a VH-3D Sea King helicopter to Andrews. Here, he made his final remarks to more than 800 people before boarding a VC-25A assigned to the Presidential Airlift Group, designated Special Air Mission 46.



As the gateway for presidential arrivals and departures, Andrews continues to serve on the national stage and as a symbol of democratic continuity.