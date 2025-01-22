U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrates 2024 achievements in Nashville District

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is pleased to announce total figures for district operations in 2024, as well as last year’s notable achievements across the district.



These accomplishments reflect the Nashville District’s diverse operations, spanning critical areas such as navigation, recreation, permitting, hydropower, water management, construction, and more. Each achievement underscores the district’s commitment to enhancing public safety, supporting regional development, and advancing environmental stewardship, while contributing to the overall success of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' mission.



Work continued on the district’s two major construction projects—the Kentucky Lock Addition Project in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, and the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project in Chattanooga, Tennessee—both of which achieved significant milestones last year. At Kentucky Lock, the project celebrated one million work hours without a lost-time incident and marked the top-out of the first monolith for the Downstream Lock Monolith contract. Meanwhile, at Chickamauga Lock, the delivery of 14 massive hydraulic steel components for the construction of the downstream miter gates was a key milestone pushing the project closer to completion.



Additionally, the district’s water management and flood risk reduction efforts proved highly effective in 2024, playing a critical role in minimizing impacts during Hurricanes Francine and Helene. These efforts, which included the proactive operation of dams and reservoirs, helped regulate water flow and reduce flood risks across the region. In a separate flooding event in May, the district's flood control infrastructure helped mitigate the devastating effects of heavy rainfall. As a result, these efforts are estimated to have saved the Nashville area $186 million in potential damages, preventing widespread property damage, infrastructure loss, and disruption to local communities.



In 2024, the district had the privilege of hosting several important visitors to its projects, strengthening key international partnerships. Notably, officials from the Mekong River Commission visited as part of the sister rivers partnership exchange with the Mississippi River Commission. This collaboration is a cornerstone of the broader Mekong-U.S. Partnership, which includes Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam. Additionally, officials from Rijkswaterstaat, the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, visited the district to continue and expand collaborative efforts. These visits provided valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange, reinforcing the district’s role in global water management and infrastructure development. These partnerships contribute to the district’s continued success in advancing engineering solutions that benefit both local communities and international stakeholders.



Furthermore, the district provided 2.8 million megawatt-hours of clean hydropower from its nine hydropower facilities across the Cumberland River Basin, supplying electricity to Tennessee and much of the southeastern United States. These facilities play a vital role in regional power generation. The district’s hydropower infrastructure not only contributes to meeting the energy needs of millions of residents but also supports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' commitment to sustainable and renewable energy sources.



“2024 was a successful and impactful year in so many ways across the Nashville District,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, USACE Nashville District commander. “None of our accomplishments would have been possible without the dedication and professionalism of all employees who make up our incredible team. I am confident we will carry that momentum forward, continuing to serve our communities, partners, and stakeholders with excellence in 2025 and beyond."



Other district achievements include:

- 597 contracting actions for a total of $126.2 million in obligated funds

- 1,134 Department of the Army regulatory permits issued

- 23.2 million visitors to Nashville District lakes in the Cumberland River Basin

- Responded to six natural disasters including Hurricane Helene

- Deployed 53 employees to disaster areas including eastern Tennessee



