Gridely Native Named 2024 Sailor of the Year for Naval Support Facility Beaufort

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Petty Officer 2nd Class Emma Cline (Little), a native of Gridley, California, was recently awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for being named Naval Support Facility (NSF) Beaufort's 2024 Sailor of the Year.



Cline, a 2020 graduate of Gridley High School, joined the Navy four and a half years ago. Additionally, Cline is currently a student at Arizona State University.



"Hard work does not go unnoticed," Cline said. "I've been working towards this award for the last four years, and it means everything to finally be able to say I did it. I tell my juniors that going above and beyond in the workplace will pay off someday. I hope this shows them that they too can end up on top if they continue putting in the extra effort. I want to thank my leaders for pushing me to be the best sailor and mentor I can be, and to my juniors for allowing me to be the role model I always dreamed of being."



Today, Cline serves as a master-at-arms responsible for law enforcement and force protection in the U.S. Navy.



Located in Beaufort, South Carolina, NSF Beaufort provides sustainment and security services to Naval Hospital (NH) Beaufort. NH Beaufort provides general medical, surgical and emergency services to all Active Duty Navy and Marine Corps personnel, as well as retired military personnel and all military dependents residing in the Beaufort area.



