Gridley Native Named 2024 Sailor of the Year at Naval Support Facility Beaufort

Beaufort S.C. - Petty Officer 2nd Class Emma Cline (Little), a native of Gridley, California, was recently awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for being named Naval Support Facility (NSF) Beaufort's 2024 Sailor of the Year.
