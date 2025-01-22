Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley Native Named 2024 Sailor of the Year at Naval Support Facility Beaufort

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C. - Petty Officer 2nd Class Emma Cline (Little), a native of Gridley, California, was recently awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for being named Naval Support Facility (NSF) Beaufort's 2024 Sailor of the Year.

    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
