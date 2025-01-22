Comm, Clear and Connected: The 8th Communication Squadron keeps Beverly Pack 25-1 connected

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Secure and seamless communication is important to complete day-to-day military operations. It’s required when they are executed from afar.

The 8th Communications Squadron successfully tested their extended capabilities for the first time during Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1, simultaneously connecting operations at Kunsan Air Base and a simulated forward operating base through an expeditionary communications team Jan. 12-16. The exercise marks the largest-scale agile combat employment generation, deployment, and sustainment exercise within Seventh Air Force.

“The 8th expeditionary communications team consists of four AFSCs within the communications career field who are dedicated to providing ACE support and capability,” said 1st Lt. Mackenzie Clay, 8th CS operations flight commander. “They were given orders to provide C4I (command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence) for the wing, simulating and testing all the equipment in the flyaway kits to ensure constant communication between operational forces and wing leadership.”

The Communication Flyaway Kits, consisting of tactical satellite communications and network devices, are designed by coordinating with other units and assessing deployment requirements to sustain operations at Kunsan and at simulated locations. They are imperative to integrate plans and agencies during exercises and any potential contingency operations.

“The team operates on mission-type orders to provide C4I, communicating through the Emergency Operations Center via the primary, alternate, contingency and emergency (PACE) plan,” said SrA Luis Del Carmen Diaz, expeditionary communications operator. “Through the use of the Communication Flyaway Kit package, the 8 CS can provide short and long range Non-Classified and Secret Internet Protocol Router (NIPR and SIPR) Networks as well as mission partner environment communication capabilities.”

Expeditionary communications teams and other CS assets are necessary for ACE operations: they help provide integral information regarding locations and statuses of adversaries and friendly forces. Providing the fullest picture of the operational scenario, they are a necessary component for quality decision-making which enables dispersed forces to adapt and prevail.

“We are continuously testing our equipment and ideas to bring faster speeds, options, and sizes to support ourselves and our allies,’ said SSgt Guillerma Khan, expeditionary communications NCOIC. “Mobility is essential, and our assets are the glue between us and any given location. The ability to communicate on-the-go pushes us further ahead of our adversaries.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2025 Date Posted: 01.23.2025 Story ID: 489508 Location: KR This work, Comm, Clear and Connected: The 8th Communication Squadron keeps Beverly Pack 25-1 connected, by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi and SSgt Nicholas Ross