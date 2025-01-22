Significant Milestone Achieved in USS Boise Repairs

Newport News, Va – Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS), a division of HII, marked a significant milestone with the successful removal of Keel Blocks 13, 14, 43, and 44, alongside the satisfactory completion of the load monitoring test, January 9, 2025.



This event represents the first parallel operations evolution on USS Boise (SSN-764). Cmdr. Jordan Fouquette, Repair Officer for the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Newport News, U.S. Navy (SUPSHIPNN), remarked, "This is great news for the team as we prepare to commence keel track repairs in those areas."



USS Boise had been waterborne past its original scheduled docking in 2015, resulting in significant Unrestricted Operations (URO 3) repairs involve fixing components or systems that are critical to the submarine's ability to operate fully and safely under any conditions that are required across the entire keel track due to the lack of standard corrosion protection. This extensive repair operation necessitated moving each of the docking blocks along the keel track, an evolution never before attempted within the Navy. The engineering effort was substantial to ensure the hull, blocks, and drydock floor remained undamaged during the process.



Team Efforts and Coordination



Fouquette led the coordination efforts, facilitating discussions between SUPSHIPNN Naval Architecture Division, HII-NNS, and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Industrial Operations. Naval Architect Adam Lavender from SUPSHIPNN maintained ongoing communication with his HII-NNS counterparts to address any concerns or issues. Their collaborative work was essential for navigating the complexities of this major evolution.



Timeline and Challenges



Though the keel block removal and load monitoring test will take years to complete, Fouquette's leadership drove the parallel operations forward. The initial engineering evaluation of previous keel block movements was crucial in preparing for this evolution.



Impact on Project Timeline



Originally, this effort was believed to be critical path work, but thanks to the efforts of Fouquette and Lavender, this task has been removed from the critical path, allowing the workforce to focus on structural inspections and resolving findings to expedite USS Boise's return to sea.



SUPSHIPNN is the U.S. Navy’s on-site field activity responsible for overseeing new construction, repair, and modernization of naval vessels. Located at NNS, SUPSHIPNN ensures contractual compliance, quality assurance, and technical oversight to deliver mission-ready ships to the fleet. Their dedicated team of engineers, naval architects, and program managers collaborates with shipbuilders to meet the Navy’s highest standards for excellence and reliability.

