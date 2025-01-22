Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Removal of Keel Blocks from USS Boise [Image 2 of 2]

    Removal of Keel Blocks from USS Boise

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Telly B. Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Photo of a keel block used at Newport News Shipbuilding that supports the keel of a ship when it is being repaired, constructed, or dry-docked. (Photo courtesy of Newport News Shipbuilding.)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 8838896
    VIRIN: 250109-N-DJ454-6505
    Resolution: 1731x1154
    Size: 326.8 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Removal of Keel Blocks from USS Boise [Image 2 of 2], by Telly B. Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Significant Milestone Achieved in USS Boise Repairs

    Shipbuilding
    Submarine
    USS Boise
    SUPSHIPNN
    SSN 764
    Keel Block

