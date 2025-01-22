ISR-SOF Directorate Observes End of HC/MC-130J Production Line (VIDEO)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFLCMC) - In late 2024, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces (ISR-SOF) Directorate marked final procurement of the HC-130J Combat King II and MC-130J Commando II series of planes.



The HC/MC-130J programs were both stood up in early 2008. Today, the HC-130J serves as the United States Air Force's only dedicated fixed-wing Personnel Recovery platform and the MC-130J supports special operations forces through infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions and with aerial refueling capabilities. Both sets of planes are specialized versions of the C-130 Hercules.



In the corresponding video, see the final MC-130J arrive at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in order to receive specialized upgrades from team members at the Rapid Development Integration Facility (RDIF), a specialty manufacturing office within ISR-SOF.



The video also includes a special message from Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, AFLCMC’s Commander to past and present HC/MC-130J program team members and a special ceremony marking the delivery of the final production planes.

