    ISR-SOF Directorate Observes End of HC/MC-130J Production Line

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In late 2024, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces (ISR-SOF) Directorate marked final procurement of the HC-130J Combat King II and MC-130J Commando II series of planes.

    See the final MC-130J production plane arrive at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in order to receive specialized upgrades from team members at the Rapid Development Integration Facility (RDIF), a speciality manufacturing office within ISR-SOF, and a special ceremony marking the delivery of the final production planes. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950222
    VIRIN: 250122-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_110778410
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

