ISR-SOF Directorate Observes End of HC/MC-130J Production Line

In late 2024, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces (ISR-SOF) Directorate marked final procurement of the HC-130J Combat King II and MC-130J Commando II series of planes.



See the final MC-130J production plane arrive at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in order to receive specialized upgrades from team members at the Rapid Development Integration Facility (RDIF), a speciality manufacturing office within ISR-SOF, and a special ceremony marking the delivery of the final production planes. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)