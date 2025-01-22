New exhibit sizes up prospective naval aviators at Patuxent River Naval Air Museum

Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | Flight suits and aircrew gear that spans many sizes are on display at a new exhibit...... read more read more Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | Flight suits and aircrew gear that spans many sizes are on display at a new exhibit that launches at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Patuxent River, Maryland on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. The new exhibit titled, Understanding Anthropometry: the Science of Human Measurement in Aviation, explores how data is used to design aircraft and gear like flight suits and helmets, and is critical to aviation safety and performance — work largely performed by Southern Maryland’s aerospace professionals at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division which sponsors the exhibit. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd Frantom) see less | View Image Page

A new interactive exhibit launching Jan. 24 at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum sizes up visitors of all ages to see which U.S. Navy or Marine Corps aircraft they could fly, highlighting the critical role of human systems engineering in aviation.



The exhibit, Understanding Anthropometry: the Science of Human Measurement in Aviation, explores how data is used to design aircraft and gear like flight suits and helmets, and is critical to aviation safety and performance — work largely performed by Southern Maryland’s aerospace professionals at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).



“Behind every aircraft, subsystem, or aircrew gear is a human systems engineer who made it the safest and most effective equipment,” said NAWCAD Executive Director Steve Cricchi. “This new exhibit celebrates our scientists and engineers helping American aviators fly safely.”



The space allows prospective aviators to size themselves and see which naval aircraft they are fit to fly, just like new naval aviators are required to do, and features real naval flight suits for aircrew of all sizes to try on. The exhibit emphasizes the critical role scientists and engineers play in improving aircraft and gear designs for the humans who use them.



The exhibit is sponsored by NAWCAD, the Navy’s warfare center responsible for research, development, test and evaluation of the aircraft and equipment used by the Navy and Marine Corps. In 2023, NAWCAD led the Navy’s historic anthropometric study – its first-ever study to include women and minorities – to update size requirements for America’s diverse fleet of aviators and aircrew.



The exhibit is open through 2027.



NAWCAD employs more than 20,000 military, civilian and contract personnel. It operates test ranges, laboratories and aircraft in support of test, evaluation, research, development and sustainment of everything flown by the Navy and Marine Corps. Based in Patuxent River, Maryland, the command also has major sites in St. Inigoes, Maryland, Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Orlando, Florida.