Army & Air Force Exchange Service Makes New Year Budgeting Easy with Multiple Ways to Save

Courtesy Photo | No matter the economic factors at play in the new year, the Army & Air Force Exchange...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | No matter the economic factors at play in the new year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service provides exceptional value to military communities around the world. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – No matter the economic factors at play in the new year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service provides exceptional value to military communities around the world.



Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, their families, retirees and all other authorized shoppers can find name brands in categories from electronics, apparel, shoes and beauty to sporting goods, furniture and household products, all tax-free and at military-exclusive pricing.



“With concerns about inflation and cost of living always top of mind for shoppers, finding ways to save is extremely important,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “With so many ways to make dollars go further, the Exchange is committed to delivering real value and savings to military shoppers.”



Shoppers can enjoy added savings with the MILITARY STAR® card, including 10% off at Exchange restaurants, 5 cents off per gallon at Express gas stations and other cardmember-exclusive discounts, all while earning unlimited 2% rewards.



The MILITARY STAR card, accepted at all exchanges and commissaries, offers the lowest APR of all retail cards regardless of credit score, no annual, late or over-limit fees and free shipping on orders from ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com.



For more information on MILITARY STAR, shoppers can visit their local Exchange or https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



Honorably discharged Veterans are eligible to shop online at ShopMyExchange.com while disabled Veterans also have in-store shopping benefits. More information on Veterans’ shopping benefits can be found at https://aafes.media/paveterans.



Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians are also eligible to shop at the Exchange both in store and online. These shoppers can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa for more info.



Social-media-friendly version: Don’t fear in the new year! With so many ways to save, @shopmyexchange will help your dollars go further. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2RI



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://x.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange