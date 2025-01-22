DoDEA Educators Honored with Presidential Awards for STEM Excellence

Courtesy Photo | Six DoDEA educators receive the prestigious Presidential Awards for Excellence in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Six DoDEA educators receive the prestigious Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), celebrating their exceptional contributions to STEM education for military-connected students worldwide. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

ALEXANDRIA, VA — The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) proudly announces that six of our exceptional educators have been honored with the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). This recognition underscores the vital contributions of our teachers in advancing STEM education for students across the globe.



The PAEMST is the nation’s highest honor for K-12 teachers specializing in mathematics and science. This year, the recipients include outstanding educators from DoDEA schools representing Europe, the Americas, and the Pacific. These awardees exemplify excellence in teaching, inspiring students to achieve their potential and preparing them to thrive in STEM fields.



“DoDEA educators are uniquely positioned to profoundly impact the lives of military-connected students,” said DoDEA Director Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez. “These teachers bring STEM subjects to life and create learning environments that nurture curiosity and innovation. Their recognition on a national stage is well-deserved and a source of pride for the entire DoDEA community.”



Awardees from DoDEA include:

• Rachel Hamer, AFNorth Middle High School, DoDEA Europe (math)

• Paul Cuaresma, Guam High School, DoDEA Pacific (science)

• Samantha Wester, McBride Elementary School, DoDEA Americas (math)

• Chrissy Mitchell, Stuttgart Elementary School, DoDEA Europe (science)

• Nancy Rogers, Rota Middle High School, DoDEA Europe (math)

• Gretchen Zaldana, Vicenza Middle School, DoDEA Europe (science)



Each recipient underwent a rigorous selection process that evaluated their depth of content knowledge, innovative teaching practices, and commitment to serving their student populations. The PAEMST reflects their dedication to fostering a love of STEM among their students.



The National Science Foundation (NSF) administers the awards on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). This acknowledgment reinforces the federal government’s commitment to advancing STEM education and innovation.



