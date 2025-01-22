Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoDEA Educators Honored with Presidential Awards for STEM Excellence

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Six DoDEA educators receive the prestigious Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), celebrating their exceptional contributions to STEM education for military-connected students worldwide. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.

