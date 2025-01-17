New Commander of United Nations Command holds year’s first Ambassador Roundtable

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, the new United Nations Command Commander, held the year’s first UNC Member State Ambassadors Roundtable, Jan. 22, 2025, at the Philippines Embassy to Republic of Korea in Seoul. This monthly engagement was one of Brunson’s first official key leader engagements since he took command of UNC, Dec. 20, 2024.



At the meeting, Brunson affirmed his commitment as the UNC Commander for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula through upholding the Armistice Agreement. Brunson also shared his vision to carry the legacy of UNC on the new year, marking 75th anniversary of UNC’s presence on the Peninsula.



“I’m committed to reinforcing the role of the United Nations Command, whose international legitimacy and strength are vital to maintaining stability in this region, the participation and support of our multinational coalition of partners embodies the principles of collective security and our shared dedication to upholding the rules based international order,” Brunson said.



Brunson emphasized his resolve for establishing robust and transparent communication channels among UNC member states to ensure timely information sharing and coordinated response. Brunson also noted that UNC and its member states’ collective resolve, cooperation, and commitment to the Armistice Agreement are more crucial than ever in the face of evolving challenges and uncertainties.



Brunson added, “I fully embrace this mission with a deep sense of responsibility. I am committed to working closely with each of the member states, to strengthen our collective security effort, enforce the Armistice, and ensure that the Korean Peninsula remains stable and secure. Together, we will continue to adapt and reinforce the principles of peace that have guided us for over seven decades.”



Member states ambassadors and representatives welcomed Brunson and ensured continued support and coordination with the UNC.



Philippines Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Theresa Dizon-De Vega said it was a pleasure to host the first Ambassadors Roundtable of the new year.



The ambassador noted that UNC member states have a long-standing commitment to maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula with a shared vision and are stronger when working together.



United Nations Command Ambassador Roundtable is a venue for leaders of UNC and UNCMS embassies to discuss various security environment factors that are relevant to the UNC’s mission and seek future opportunities to collaborate with the Republic of Korea and UNC member states.

