Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Commander of United Nations Command holds year’s first Ambassador Roundtable

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Commander of United Nations Command holds year’s first Ambassador Roundtable

    SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson (second from left), the new commander of the United Nations Command, delivers opening remarks during the year's first Ambassador Roundtable at the Philippines Embassy to the Republic of Korea in Seoul, Jan. 22.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 00:15
    Photo ID: 8838012
    VIRIN: 250122-N-YQ363-9950
    Resolution: 2239x1468
    Size: 581 KB
    Location: SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Commander of United Nations Command holds year’s first Ambassador Roundtable, by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Commander of United Nations Command holds year&rsquo;s first Ambassador Roundtable

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United Nations Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download