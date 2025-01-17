Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander and First Sgt. Richard...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander and First Sgt. Richard Aguilar, Senior Enlisted Advisor, welcomed Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, MRC, East Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Poutou, MRC, East Senior Enlisted Advisor to Lyster Army Health Clinic during their visit to Fort Novosel on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Lt. Col. Steder lead the group on the tour of the clinic, sharing the history and their mission. During the visit to Lyster, the group was updated on roles and services supporting the local military community. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army’s Medical Readiness Command, East senior leaders visited Fort Novosel on January 15, 2025. Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, MRC, East Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Poutou, MRC, East Senior Enlisted Advisor, met with leaders from Fort Novosel and Lyster Army Health Clinic.



Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Lyster Army Health Clinic commander, briefed the command team on several topics that included how the clinic keeps aviators medically ready, clinical operations, and unit readiness. Raney had the opportunity to meet staff and hear how the team accomplishes its mission.



During the visit, the Medical Readiness Command, East team recognized members from the Lyster staff who were identified as being key to supporting readiness and clinical operations.

Staff recognized were:

• Dr. Gwen Gatlin, Chief Supervisory Nurse

• Susie Barber, Group Practice Manager

• Carla Graham, Supervisor, Central Appointments

• Amanda Wilson, Nursing Supervisor Team Integrity

• Julee Wood, Nursing Supervisor Team Courage

• Phyllis Perdue, Chief, Patient Administration Division



Being home to Army Aviation, an aerial tour of the Fort Novosel provided Raney a first-hand look at the installation while providing an opportunity to talk aviation medicine and the role the clinic has with ensuring unit readiness for aviators.



Steder explained multiple initiatives enhancing access and efficiency. By adopting innovative strategies such as streamlined appointment services, telehealth services, dedicated care teams, and community partnerships, the clinic can enhance the healthcare experience for aviators. “We like to say, our care keeps them in the air!”



To wrap up the visit to Fort Novosel, Raney attended the Wolf Pack Award ceremony for Lyster Army Health Clinic's Collaboration Team for winning the coveted award for 4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024. Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, Army Surgeon General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Sprunger presented the Wolf Pack Award to Lyster Army Health Clinic's Collaboration Team. The award recognizes exceptional teamwork by an integrated group of military and civilian team members focused on excellence in support of Army Medicine and was created by the Army Surgeon General and the Chief of the U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Civilian Corps.



The Lyster Care Collaboration Team was selected for the Wolf Pack Award for their exceptional teamwork in improving clinical operations in primary care and establishing an Army Aviation Medicine Clinic. Their unified efforts have had a profound impact on access to care, a decrease in network wait times, as well as improved the efficiency of flight physicals and aerospace medicine, ultimately ensuring the smooth operation of the Army’s aviation training pipeline.



To learn more about services provided by Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.