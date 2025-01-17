Womack Receives Superior Unit Award for Excellence

FORT LIBERTY – It is no secret that Womack Army Medical Center is one of the best and busiest military treatment facilities in the world. Serving the most heavily populated military base, expectations are always high and last week, Womack received a Superior Unit Award from the Army to reflect its success. The award was ordered based on the “outstanding meritorious service providing mission essential duties in support of the COVID-19 response”.



The COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome began with an outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. It spread to other areas of Asia, and then worldwide in early 2020. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in January 2020, and assessed the outbreak as having become a pandemic in March of that year.



According to the award letter, Womack “displayed outstanding meritorious service providing Coronavirus Disease response efforts, testing capabilities, and vaccination support. The units performed in an exemplary manner, exceeding expectations through stealth execution of multiple urgent healthcare requirements and humanitarian assistance to mitigate human suffering and loss of life.”



Womack Commander, Col. Stephanie Mont told a large group of staff and guests during a ceremony bestowing the honor that she is not surprised about the recognition but very proud of the entire staff for their continued excellence. “There are very few times in the military where medical is the main focus, right? We are behind the scenes, we are supporting,” Col. Mont said. “But when you have a pandemic hit, medical is the main focus. and every single person in army medicine and in military healthcare stepped up. And you all were a part of that, whether you were here at Womack or somewhere else.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Angela Cox, also a member of Womack’s Command Team said “If my children were still young and with me, I would have no issue ever, ever, bringing them here to get their treatment here, because you guys are all phenomenal. We are great because of you and we, all of us, everybody, we all thank you, more than you probably know, more than we will ever be able to tell you.”



Womack Army Medical Center serves more than 200,000 eligible beneficiaries in the region, the largest beneficiary population in the Army. For more information about Womack, visit https://womack.tricare.mil/

