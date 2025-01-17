Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Womack Receives Superior Unit Award for Excellence

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Photo by Dan Grubb 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Womack Army Medical Center receives a Superior Unit Award for their efforts during the COVID pandemic. Here, soldiers receive the COVID vaccine at Womack Army Medical Center in 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 12:24
    Photo ID: 8837116
    VIRIN: 200303-D-TK676-9868
    Resolution: 769x1025
    Size: 804.57 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Womack Receives Superior Unit Award for Excellence, by Dan Grubb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    award
    superior
    womack
    covid

