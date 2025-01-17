Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

Communication Strategy & Operations

(667) 812-4097

MCIC_COMMSTRAT@nsa.gov

MARFORCYBER.Marines.mil

January 10, 2025



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



U.S. Marine Receives the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board Killian Award



FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher M. Vacca, a defensive cyberspace operator with Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group (MCCYWG), Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER), was recently honored for his outstanding achievements in intelligence analysis during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 10.



The San Marcos, California, native earned second place in the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB) Killian Award. The award, named after Dr. James Killian, the first presidential assistant for science and technology, is presented annually to an individual, unit, or organization in the intelligence community for exceptional analytical and technical expertise in support of U.S. national security.



"Cpl. Vacca is a first tour Marine and is an outstanding example of the Marine Corps’ force presentation model delivering and sustaining mastery within the Cyber Mission Force,” said Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Matos III, commanding general, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, Joint Task Force ARES.



Vacca enlisted in the Marine Corps delayed entry program in 2020 and graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 2021 with the military occupational specialty (MOS) 1721, cyber network operator. After completing the Joint Cyber Analysis Course (JCAC) at Corry Station in Pensacola, Fla., and the Cyber Operations Specialist Course (COSC) at Fort Gordon, Ga., he was assigned to Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER), where he now serves as a digital network exploitation analyst.



"I feel like I’m still just getting started," said Cpl. Vacca. "After high school, I wasn’t sure of my next steps, so I joined the Marines for direction, purpose, and the opportunity to find a meaningful job while contributing to something greater."



Though his contributions to the U.S. intelligence community are classified, Vacca was recognized in the analysis category for his support in developing mission packages. These packages were crucial in integrating advanced intelligence systems, equipment, and personnel for high-priority operations. Vacca’s work streamlined the deployment process, ensuring efficiency and reliability in complex, high-stakes environments.



"It feels almost unreal," said Cpl. Vacca. “I wouldn’t have thought that the work done by lower enlisted could be recognized as that level. Being part of the team and working with so many talented people has made me better in every way."



Cpl. Vacca’s recognition highlights his outstanding contributions to cybersecurity and the critical role Marines play in protecting national security.



For additional queries, please contact the Marine Corps Information Command Communication Strategy and Operations Office at MCIC_COMMSTRAT@nsa.gov.

Date Taken: 01.17.2025 Date Posted: 01.21.2025