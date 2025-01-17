Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Receives the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board Killian Award

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher M. Vacca, a defensive cyberspace operator with Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group (MCCYWG), Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER), poses for a photo with President’s Intelligence Advisory Board chairman, James A. Winnefeld, during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 10, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 10:08
    Photo ID: 8836920
    VIRIN: 250110-M-FA103-1001
    Resolution: 7296x4866
    Size: 17.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, U.S. Marine Receives the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board Killian Award, by SSgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marine Receives the President&rsquo;s Intelligence Advisory Board Killian Award

