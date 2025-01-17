U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher M. Vacca, a defensive cyberspace operator with Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group (MCCYWG), Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER), poses for a photo with President’s Intelligence Advisory Board chairman, James A. Winnefeld, during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 10, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 10:08
|Photo ID:
|8836920
|VIRIN:
|250110-M-FA103-1001
|Resolution:
|7296x4866
|Size:
|17.06 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Receives the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board Killian Award, by SSgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Marine Receives the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board Killian Award
No keywords found.