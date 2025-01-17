U.S. Marine Receives the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board Killian Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher M. Vacca, a defensive cyberspace operator with Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group (MCCYWG), Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER), poses for a photo with President’s Intelligence Advisory Board chairman, James A. Winnefeld, during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 10, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)