Wyoming National Guard conducts training to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas | Tech. Sgt. James McClaskey, assigned to 153rd Security Forces Squadron, 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, instructs Soldiers to Airmen assigned to the Wyoming National Guard during civil disturbance training at the 115th Field Artillery Brigade armory in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Jan. 15, 2025. Wyoming National Guardsmen prepare to provide support for the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. The National Guard has supported the presidential inauguration since 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

In the crisp winter air of Cheyenne, Wyoming, you can hear the rhythmic clang of batons on the edge of riot shields and the sharp commands of military instructors echo across the drill hall on Jan. 15, 2025.



Members of the Wyoming National Guard, known as the “Cowboy Guard,” are immersed in rigorous civil disturbance drills in preparation for one of the nation’s most historic events—the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. They will join approximately 7,800 service members from over 40 states and territories as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia and Reserve, supporting interagency partners with responsibilities such as crowd management, traffic control, CBRN response and civil disturbance operations.



Military participation in presidential inaugurations is a centuries-old tradition, symbolizing the Armed Forces’ recognition of democracy, civilian control of the military, and the honor of welcoming the new commander-in-chief. Since the first inauguration in 1789, when National Guard predecessors escorted George Washington, the Guard has upheld this legacy. The National Guard has supported every inauguration since Abraham Lincoln’s in 1861.



By continuing this proud tradition, the Cowboy Guard stands ready to contribute to the peaceful transfer of power.



In the weeks leading up to the inauguration, members of the Wyoming Air and Army National Guard have focused on civil disturbance and riot control training. These efforts ensure that they are well-equipped to collaborate with other agencies in maintaining order and safeguarding the event.



Tech. Sgt. James McCloskey, 153rd Security Forces Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of training, explains his role in the readiness training.



“My role in the training was overlooking all the training and making sure that between the Army and the Air Force, we came together,” he said. “So we’re set for success when we get boots on the ground for whatever the [Department of Defense] needs when we get to D.C.”



For other Airmen, this mission represented a milestone for their career.



“This training was actually really cool for someone like me,” Senior Airman Kalie Ward, 153rd Security Forces. “I am not an everyday Airman—I just got back from deployment, which is pretty cool, and then I got picked up for this. This is one of the top 10 things I’ve wanted to do in my career, so I was lucky enough to be a part of this.



Ward described her role during the training as part of the “line,” holding shields and batons during civil disturbance exercises.



“What we do is we pretty much hold the line with shields and batons,” she said. “This training is for the upcoming presidential inauguration. We’re going to be there to help protect, if needed, in case there is any civil disturbance.”



Senior Master Sgt. Robert Gaskins of the 153rd Security Forces Squadron echoed the importance of the mission and the training.



“Extremely important. We’ve been training for the past week—that’s the Army and the Air National Guard—making sure that the Soldiers and Airmen are prepared to do whatever’s asked of us at the presidential inauguration. This is a very important event to ensure that there’s a safe and secure transfer of power,” Gaskins said.



Many of the Cowboy Guard volunteered for this important event.



“Everybody is excited. Everyone that’s part of this volunteered for this event. They’re ready and excited to do what is asked,” he added.