Wyoming National Guardsmen train with riot shields, batons, and protective equipment during civil disturbance training at the 115th Field Artillery Brigade armory in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Jan. 15, 2025. Wyoming National Guardsmen prepare to provide support for the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. The National Guard has supported the presidential inauguration since 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2025 15:08
|Photo ID:
|8834868
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-UV688-2262
|Resolution:
|5828x3885
|Size:
|11.85 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming National Guard conducts training to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.