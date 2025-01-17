Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming National Guard conducts training to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 11 of 12]

    Wyoming National Guard conducts training to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Wyoming National Guardsmen train with riot shields, batons, and protective equipment during civil disturbance training at the 115th Field Artillery Brigade armory in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Jan. 15, 2025. Wyoming National Guardsmen prepare to provide support for the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. The National Guard has supported the presidential inauguration since 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 15:08
    Photo ID: 8834868
    VIRIN: 250115-A-UV688-2262
    Resolution: 5828x3885
    Size: 11.85 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    This work, Wyoming National Guard conducts training to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wyoming National Guard
    deployment
    Cowboy Guard

