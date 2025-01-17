Fort Drum's STARBASE Academy helps to empower youths through military partnerships

Photo By Pfc. Savannah Olvera | Students from local North Country School raise their hand to ask questions during a...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Savannah Olvera | Students from local North Country School raise their hand to ask questions during a STARBASE presentation on Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 16, 2025. STARBASE Academy collaborates with the 10th Mountain Division to provide an overview of how STEM fields apply to military occupations for local schools. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera) see less | View Image Page

Students from Harold T Wiley Intermediate School participated in an interactive career demonstration at Fort Drum's STARBASE Academy, Jan. 15, showcasing a wide range of career opportunities within the Army.



STARBASE is a Department of Defense program highlighting how military careers relate to STEM fields, and it is offered to all school districts in the Fort Drum area.



“STEM shapes students' futures by allowing them to engage in hands-on activities related to science, technology, engineering, and math,” said Robert Bucci, a STEM educator at Fort Drum.



Students have the opportunity to meet with both military and civilian experts to gain experiences and discover how STEM can lead to exciting career paths.



“One of the benefits of doing this at STARBASE is that it provides a more approachable learning environment,” Bucci said. “In a traditional school setting, learning often involves reading from a book, which can feel intimidating. Here, students can apply those lessons in a fun, engaging, and interactive way.”



Whether in the classroom or through community programs like STARBASE, these opportunities help people better understand the work of service members. Along with the knowledge gained, STARBASE also strengthens the connection between Fort Drum and the local community.



“Honestly, just reaching out and speaking directly with people about what the military is truly about and what we really do as an organization,” said Sgt. Samuel Fujita, human intelligence collector assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI).



The STARBASE Academy program offers a unique experience for local schools, giving students the chance to explore these fields and better understand how STEM is used in the military while broadening their understanding of the Army.



“I think it's important for kids to know that these options are out there,” Fujita said. “If there's a kid who loves working on cars, or one who has built their own radio, it's crucial for them to understand that there are opportunities in the Army related to their interests.”