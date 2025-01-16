Building a Strong Foundation for Future Generations

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Col. Charles Decker has a clear vision for the future of the Caribbean District. As the first commanding officer of USACE’s newest district, Decker has outlined three key priorities: building a high performing team and leveraging USACE enterprise expertise, focusing the team on safely delivering quality projects on time and within budget, and fostering local partnerships to enhance the region’s ability to solve challenging problems.



Decker’s approach is methodical, and solution focused. A data-driven leader, Decker emphasizes the importance of using data and metrics to optimize processes, remove barriers, and inform decision-making across the organization. “We must also be a learning organization,” Decker said.

“When things aren’t going well, we need to ask ourselves why. As long as we stay focused on our goals, avoid placing blame, and keep rowing in the same direction, we will continue to grow and improve.”



Decker assumed command of Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF VIPR) in July 2023 and remained at the helm following the transition of the Task Force into a permanent district in the summer of 2024. Reflecting on his first year and a half in command, Decker looks ahead with a vision of forging a lasting impact. “I want to establish a solid foundation for the organization that will have generational impacts,” he said.



He plans to achieve this by fostering strategic partnerships. “We need to make a great impact, but we must stay within our lane,” Decker said. “By focusing on our core capabilities and collaborating with local entities—like the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources, the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, and many others—we can share our expertise, identify synergies, approach our projects holistically, and ensure we don’t create problems for other agencies.”



An Ever-Evolving Organization



The Caribbean District is in a constant state of evolution, with new opportunities and challenges emerging regularly. Decker, a former Army Reservist, knew this would be the case when he was approached about leading the organization. At the time, Decker was serving in the 1st Mission Support Command at Fort Buchanan when Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, USACE Commander of the South Atlantic Division, asked if he would consider taking on a role with USACE. The rest is history. After successfully leading Task Force VIPR through its transition into the Caribbean District, Decker became the district’s first commanding officer.



Decker likens his approach to leading the new district to that of starting a business. “When I arrived, the team was just beginning to come together. We were studying white papers on how to stand up a Task Force, reviewing lessons learned, after-action reports, and so on,” he recalled. “I had an idea of what it would be like, but it’s evolved over the first year. Now, things are starting to crystallize, and we have a clearer sense of where we are headed.”



Despite the fast pace of the district’s development, certain milestones stand out in Decker’s memory. One of the most significant moments during this first half of his tenure was the Full Operating Capability (FOC) Ceremony for Task Force VIPR. “It feels like there’s a new memory every week, with milestones being achieved regularly. But the FOC Ceremony for TF VIPR stands out. It was a special day—the historical significance of the location, the level of participation, the excitement at the post-ceremony celebration—it was a great accomplishment and a truly memorable event,” Decker said.



As the Caribbean District continues to grow and perform its mission, Decker’s focus remains on laying the groundwork for long-term success. His leadership style—grounded in team building, data-driven decision-making, problem solving, continuous improvement, and collaboration—will help ensure that the district’s impact is felt for generations to come.

