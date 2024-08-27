Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Celebrates Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Franklin D. Roosevelt Bridge Replacement Construction Project [Image 2 of 2]

    USACE Celebrates Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Franklin D. Roosevelt Bridge Replacement Construction Project

    PUERTO RICO

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Jennifer Garcia 

    Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico

    Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, commander, South Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) with members of USACE Caribbean District during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Bridge Replacement Construction Project.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 08:58
    Photo ID: 8626536
    VIRIN: 240905-A-TM125-4005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: PR
    This work, USACE Celebrates Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Franklin D. Roosevelt Bridge Replacement Construction Project [Image 2 of 2], by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE Celebrates Groundbreaking for the Franklin D. Roosevelt Bridge Replacement Construction Project
    USACE Celebrates Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Franklin D. Roosevelt Bridge Replacement Construction Project

    Construction Work for the Replacement of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Begins

    Ceremony

    ceremony
    Puerto Rico
    groundbreaking
    Bridge Replacement
    Caribbean District

