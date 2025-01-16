My DCMA: Kyle Marsh, supervisory QA

HARTFORD, Conn. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Kyle Marsh shares his story.



My name is Kyle Marsh, and this is “My DCMA.” I proudly serve as a quality assurance specialist with DCMA Northeast. Based out of Hartford, Connecticut, I primarily cover the eastern part of Connecticut in my area of responsibility. My duty station facility manufactures silver-zinc cells for the Navy, MK-53 Decoy Launching Systems, various Air Force applications, and batteries for NASA Artemis. Additionally, as a geographic office team member and itinerant, I conduct quality assurance surveillance for other contractors in my region.



Within our team of 11, I develop and execute quality assurance surveillance plans to conduct deliverable process evaluations for in-process and final inspections, handle Product Data Reporting and Evaluation Program data entry, perform process evaluations, ensure Wide-Area Workflow acceptance, and certify solder and crimp cable and harness inspections using NASA-approved methods such as X-ray and neutron non-destructive testing. Collaboration with administrative contract officers, contract officers, industrial specialists, and other contract management team members is essential. I firmly believe our collective efforts at DCMA are crucial, and we should approach our roles as a cohesive team.



My journey with DCMA began a decade ago when I joined as a quality assurance specialist. Prior to that, I spent 18 years in the private sector. Having witnessed the hard work involved in providing critical parts to our warfighters, I take immense pride in my current position. Ensuring the quality and timely delivery of essential components to our military fills me with a sense of purpose, knowing that lives depend on our work.



After a decade of working manufacturing on the private sector side, I transitioned to quality. I previously presented products to DCMA QASs for government source inspection. Recognizing my dedication, the DCMA QAS encouraged me to apply to DCMA. After eight years of submitting resumes through USAJOBS, I was honored to receive a job offer.



Our role as trusted professionals is pivotal in ensuring that warfighters receive the highest-quality parts. Any failure could lead to mission failure, making DCMA instrumental in preventing such outcomes. As the eyes and ears of our customers, we engage with contractors to ensure conforming products leave the facility.



Looking ahead, I aspire to pursue a group lead, DCMA NASA product operations, or DCMA Naval Special Emphasis Operations position in the coming years. Meanwhile, I’ve enjoyed working at my duty station and visiting other contractors over the past decade. With a convenient commute, I’m excited about obtaining additional NASA certifications soon.



On a personal note, I’ve been a volunteer firefighter in my town for seven years, achieving Firefighter I and II certifications. Although I recently stepped down as lieutenant, I remain involved on the recruiting board. I also cherish outdoor activities like hiking, fishing and kayaking. The proximity to the beach during summertime and the scenic countryside on my way to my duty station and other contractors makes my location on the eastern side of Connecticut a perfect fit — away from the hustle and bustle of Hartford.

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT

My DCMA: Kyle Marsh, supervisory QA, by Jason Kaneshiro