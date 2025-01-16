Date Taken: 08.27.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2025 10:17 Photo ID: 8833840 VIRIN: 240827-D-EE720-1001 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 374.42 KB Location: HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US Hometown: HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, My DCMA: Kyle Marsh, supervisory QA, by Jason Kaneshiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.