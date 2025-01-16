USAHC Stuttgart Clinic Launches Patient and Family Partnership Council to Enhance Care

Courtesy Photo | Patients, family members, and clinic staff meet at the inaugural Patient and Family...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Patients, family members, and clinic staff meet at the inaugural Patient and Family Partnership Council meeting on Jan. 14, 2025, at U.S. Army Health Clinic Stuttgart.The PFPC is a Defense Health Agency initiative that provides a forum for patients and families to share insights with military treatment facility leaders and staff and have a voice in the patient care experience. see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany - Community members and U.S. Army Health Stuttgart Clinic leaders gathered on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, for the inaugural meeting of the Patient and Family Partnership Council (PFPC) to discuss a variety of health care matters. The meeting aimed to gain feedback and input from patients, family members, and clinic staff to improve and enhance the clinic experience.



“Each of us are absolutely committed to the Stuttgart community and we look forward to driving positive change to elevate the patient experience through the PFPC’s insights, recommendations, and contributions,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Heinrich, commander of U.S. Army Health Clinic Stuttgart.



The PFPC is a Defense Health Agency initiative that provides patients and families a platform to share their insights with military treatment facility leaders and staff, ensuring they have a voice in shaping the patient care experience.



During the meeting, they discussed pharmacy operations, the referral management process, and the capabilities of the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. They addressed common frustrations and gathered feedback on areas where the clinic is succeeding and where improvements are needed.



“I’m tremendously proud to be part of the clinic’s inaugural PFPC,” said Heinrich. “Meaningful, actionable, mutually supportive community engagement is a critical component of safe and effective

healthcare delivery.”



This meeting marks the beginning of PFPC’s efforts. The council will meet regularly, covering different topics each time, partnering with the community to continuously gain patient prospectives and

strengthen engagement with the clinic.



“The partnership between clinic leadership, staff, and the Stuttgart community is built on a shared commitment to enhancing the patient experience,” said Col. Mashandra Elam-Canty, chief nursing

officer and patient liaison for the U.S. Army Health Clinic Stuttgart. “By fostering a healthy and productive relationship, this collaboration takes a proactive approach to care, prioritizing communication, innovation, and resource sharing.”



The U.S. Army Health Clinic Stuttgart PFPC will meet on the second Tuesday of every other month. The next meeting will take place on March 11, 2025, at 5 p.m. in the clinic’s main waiting room. Beneficiaries over the age of 18 who are assigned to U.S. Army Health Stuttgart Clinic, as well as Garrison and unit representatives, are welcome to join the council as it works to improve the health care experience.



Please send any questions or future topics to be addressed to dha.bavaria.stuttgart-ahc.mbx.patient-advocate@health.mil.