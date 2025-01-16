USAHC Stuttgart Clinic Launches Patient and Family Partnership Council to Enhance Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Patients, family members, and clinic staff meet at the inaugural Patient and Family Partnership Council meeting on Jan. 14, 2025, at U.S. Army Health Clinic Stuttgart.The PFPC is a Defense Health Agency initiative that provides a forum for patients and families to share insights with military treatment facility leaders and staff and have a voice in the patient care experience.