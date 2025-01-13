NAVFAC Pacific Awards NAVFAC Northwest Senior and Blue Jacket Sailors of the Year

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest proudly announces that Commander, NAVFAC Pacific named two Sailors as the 2024 Sailors of the Year. These prestigious awards honor the exceptional service and leadership of Engineering Aid 1st Class (EA1) Cody Mercer and Builder 2nd Class (BU2) Miguel Alvaradoflower.



Senior Sailor of the Year – EA1 Cody Mercer, Public Works Department Kitsap



EA1 Mercer earned the Senior Sailor of the Year title for his exceptional leadership as the senior enlisted leader for NAVFAC Northwest. Among his notable accomplishments, Mercer managed 23 military programs, oversaw 14 Seabee Division projects, and contributed 560 person-days of construction, while saving $92,000 in government contracting costs during fiscal year 2024.



He also designed and oversaw the construction of a 38-step, two-tier staircase with a 20-foot platform, addressing a significant safety hazard for pedestrian traffic. Concurrently, Mercer provided essential training on surveying, footer replacement, and slump testing to support the project, which serves a newly established SEAWOLF-class submarine command.



Under Mercer’s hands-on deckplate leadership, three Navy Achievement Medals, 11 Letters of Appreciation, and NAVFAC Pacific’s fiscal year 2023 Blue Jack of the Quarter award were awarded to his Sailors. He also developed and implemented a robust Sailor 360 program, which included training on advancement, safety, Navy programs, and personal growth—leading to a 43% advancement rate, improved safety reporting, and enhanced overall command readiness.



Blue Jacket Sailor of the Year – BU2 Miguel Alvaradoflower, Public Works Department Kitsap



BU2 Alvaradoflower was selected as the Blue Jacket Sailor of the Year for his exceptional leadership as a Seabee Division Project Crew Leader. Notably, under the direction of Mercer, Alvaradoflower led a team of five to successfully repair an elevated floor system for a work center which supports all submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap, Bangor.



Additionally, Alvaradoflower’s dedication to physical fitness and mentorship contributed to a 96% pass rate in the command’s physical fitness program, showcasing his commitment to the well-being and readiness of his fellow Sailors.



Beyond his professional duties, Alvaradoflower volunteered dozens of hours coaching a youth soccer team, mentoring young players in strategy and sportsmanship. His contributions extended to crafting a custom Lego table with storage cabinets for the Jackson Park Teen Development Center, boosting morale for children in base housing.



In December, Alvaradoflower advanced to the rank of second class petty officer, further cementing his reputation as a top-performing Sailor within the command.



“The achievements of EA1 Mercer and BU2 Alvaradoflower reflect their dedication to excellence and to upholding the Navy’s core values,” said Capt. Preston Taylor, NAVFAC Northwest commanding officer. “They both exemplify the very best of what it means to be a Navy leader.”



Moreover, BU2 Ahrmaan Williams from NAVFAC Southwest was named Junior Sailor of the Year for his leadership in completing 12 infrastructure projects and advancing Sailor development through Sailor 360 training.



For BU2 Williams and BU2 Alvaradoflower, the NAVFAC Pacific Junior Sailor of the Year and the Blue Jacket Sailor of the Year are the highest recognitions they can achieve within their respective categories. EA1 Mercer will advance to compete for the NAVFAC Headquarters Sailor of the Year in spring 2025.



– USN –



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to the fleet and Marine Corps priorities. Follow us at www.facebook.com/navfac, and www.twitter.com/navfac. Read Seabee Magazine online at http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2025 Date Posted: 01.16.2025 17:21 Story ID: 489236 Location: SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards NAVFAC Northwest Senior and Blue Jacket Sailors of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.